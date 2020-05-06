Dean shares easy breakfast kabob recipes for Mother’s Day

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.
Today, Dean makes easy breakfast kabob recipes for Mother’s Day weekend.
Recipes:
Fruit, Waffles & Nutella Kabobs
Ingredients:
- 1 Package Waffles
- Wooden Skewers (soaked in water)
- Strawberries, Pineapple, Peaches, Bananas (dipped in lemon juice)
- Pineapple chunks
- Peaches chunks
- Syrup of your choice
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- Nutella Spread
Preparation:
· Toast the waffles, cut into quarters.
· Cut the fruit that is not already small into 1-inch, or bite-sized, chunks.
· First, skewer the strawberry, then a piece of waffle, then a piece of pineapple, then waffle and continue with the rest of fruit chunks and waffle slices.
· Drizzle syrup
· Add Nutella on the side for dipping.
· Sprinkle with fresh blueberries
Chicken and Waffle Kabobs
Ingredients:
- Frozen waffles (cut in quarters) or mini frozen waffles (toasted or microwaved…or homemade.)
- 4 – 7 Frozen Chicken Nuggets (baked per instructions.)
- Wooden Skewers (soaked in water)
- Pancake Syrup or Honey
Preparation:
-Alternate the waffles and nuggets on the skewers.
-Drizzle with syrup or honey.
Sausage and Waffle Kabobs
Ingredients:
- 6 frozen waffles
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound breakfast turkey sausage (or your choice of sausage, polish, or kielbasa)
- 2 tablespoons butter
- maple syrup for drizzling or dunking
- Strawberries, bananas
- Heat skillet with olive oil.
Preparation:
-Form small balls from the turkey meat and cook thoroughly until brown and crispy.
-Cook frozen waffles as directed. Cut into quarters.
-Alternate the turkey and waffles on the skewers.
-Add chunks of fruit if desired.
-Drizzle with syrup.