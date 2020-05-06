WATCH LIVE
WGN Midday News

Dean shares easy breakfast kabob recipes for Mother’s Day

Cooking with Dean

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean makes easy breakfast kabob recipes for Mother’s Day weekend.

Recipes:

Fruit, Waffles & Nutella Kabobs

Ingredients:

  • 1 Package Waffles
  • Wooden Skewers (soaked in water)
  • Strawberries, Pineapple, Peaches, Bananas (dipped in lemon juice)
  • Pineapple chunks
  • Peaches chunks
  • Syrup of your choice
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • Nutella Spread

Preparation:

· Toast the waffles, cut into quarters.

· Cut the fruit that is not already small into 1-inch, or bite-sized, chunks.

· First, skewer the strawberry, then a piece of waffle, then a piece of pineapple, then waffle and continue with the rest of fruit chunks and waffle slices.

· Drizzle syrup

· Add Nutella on the side for dipping.

· Sprinkle with fresh blueberries

Chicken and Waffle Kabobs

Ingredients:

  • Frozen waffles (cut in quarters) or mini frozen waffles (toasted or microwaved…or homemade.)
  • 4 – 7 Frozen Chicken Nuggets (baked per instructions.)
  • Wooden Skewers (soaked in water)
  • Pancake Syrup or Honey

Preparation:

-Alternate the waffles and nuggets on the skewers.

-Drizzle with syrup or honey.

Sausage and Waffle Kabobs

Ingredients:

  • 6 frozen waffles
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound breakfast turkey sausage (or your choice of sausage, polish, or kielbasa)
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • maple syrup for drizzling or dunking
  • Strawberries, bananas
  • Heat skillet with olive oil.

Preparation:

-Form small balls from the turkey meat and cook thoroughly until brown and crispy.

-Cook frozen waffles as directed. Cut into quarters.

-Alternate the turkey and waffles on the skewers.

-Add chunks of fruit if desired.

-Drizzle with syrup.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News