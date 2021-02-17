Dean shares easy and delicious recipe for Pasta Meatball Bundt Cake

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares easy and delicious recipe for Pasta Meatball Bundt Cake. (a healthier version of Robin Baumgarten’s retro Spaghetti-O Jello.)
INGRIEDIENTS:
- 16 oz. your choice of pasta, cooked and drained. I used ziti so the sauce can go “into” the holes.
- 24 ounce jar of pasta sauce of choice.
- ½ large green pepper, chopped in 1-inch squares, sauteed
- 10 oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained (fresh spinach can also be used, chopped).
- 1 cup chopped onion, sauteed in butter or oil
- 8 oz. chopped roasted red pepper
- 1 cup parmesan cheese
- 4 eggs, lightly beaten
- Frozen Italian meatballs, cooked per package directions
- Pasta sauce to cover meatballs.
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Prepare pasta per package directions.
- Spray Bundt Pan with baking spray.
- Place green pepper pieces in the “bottom” of the bundt pan.
- In a large bowl, mix the cooked pasta, sauce, spinach, cooked onion, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese, eggs and spices together and pour into the bundt pan. Bake for 25 minutes.
- Cool in pan for 5-7 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate.
- Fill the center of the bundt with sauce-covered meatballs.
- Sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese.
- Slice and serve.