Dean shares easy and delicious recipe for Pasta Meatball Bundt Cake

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares easy recipe for Linguine with Lobster Tails.

1. Allow tails to sit on the counter and defrost for about 1 hour, or defrost in the refrigerator overnight. Submerge tails in a bowl of cold water, and place them into the sink and run cold water over the tails for a few minutes. Rinsing them is very important to clean out the iodine. Drain in a colander. Place them on top of a few sheets of paper towels and press down with your hands to push out excess water.