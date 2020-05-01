Dean shares Cinco de Mayo recipes

WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is sharing social distancing comfort food recipes.

Today, Dean makes easy recipes for Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Recipes:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

16 ounces frozen corn, from 3-4 ears

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

3-4 ounces Cotija cheese or feta, crumbled

2 tablespoons lime juice, fresh

1 tablespoon jalapeño peppers, finely chopped

⅓ cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon chili powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preparation:

Add olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Add the corn and let cook until the corn starts to char. This will take 7-8 minutes and you need to stir the corn often while it cooks.

In a large bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, cheese, lime juice, peppers, cilantro, red onion, garlic, and chili powder. When the corn is done, fold it into the other ingredients. Taste for seasoning. Add salt and pepper to your taste. Serve immediately.

Chicken Antojitos Appetizers

Ingredients:

4 (12 inch) flour tortillas

3 ounces shredded white Cheddar cheese

3 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

3 ounces shredded Chicken

1 tomato, diced

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

⅛ cup chopped green onions

⅓ cup black beans, drained

2 tablespoons hot salsa

⅛ teaspoon chili powder

Preparation:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease two 12 cup muffin pans.

: Cut each tortilla into 6 smaller round pieces. Insert the pieces into the muffin tin cups. Arrange the white Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, Chicken, tomato, red bell pepper, green onions, black beans, hot salsa and chili powder in the cups as desired.

Step 3: Bake in the preheated oven 5 minutes, or until the cheeses are lightly browned and bubbly.