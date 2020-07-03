Dean shares 4 great grilled summer sandwiches

WGN’s Dean Richards shared four recipes for grilled summer sandwiches.

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Ingredients

  • 4 cod fillets (4 ounces each)
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
  • 1/4 cup fat-free mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 4 hamburger buns, split
  • Lettuce leaves
  • Tomato slices

Directions

  • Preheat grill or broiler. Brush cod with lime juice; sprinkle with lemon pepper. Place on an oiled grill rack over medium heat or in a greased 15x10x1-in. pan. Grill, covered, or broil 4 in. from heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 4-5 minutes per side.
  • Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, mustard and honey; spread onto bun bottoms. Top with fish, lettuce, tomato and bun tops.

Inside the Burger Burger

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ lb ground chuck or round
  • 2 Tbsp diced red onion
  • 2 Tbsp diced green pepper
  • 2 Tbsp diced sharp cheddar cheese
  • salt
  • pepper

Directions

  • Preheat a grill to medium high.
  • Mix ground beef, onion, green pepper and cheese into the ground beef.
  • Divide into 4 portions in the bowl and form into 6-ounce patties and make a thumb print indentation in each.
  • Season the patties on both sides with salt and pepper.
  • Lightly brush the grill grates with vegetable oil, then grill the patties, indentation-side up, until marked on the bottom, about 5 minutes.
  • Flip and cook until marked and slightly firm, about 3 more minutes for medium doneness.

Plant-Based Guacamole Burger

Ingredients:

For the Guacamole:

  • 2 avocados
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • 2 Tablespoons red onion finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons cilantro chopped
  • salt to taste

For the Veggie Burgers:

  • 4 Plant based burger of your choice like Beyond Burgers, Lightlife or Morning Star Veggie Lovers Burger.
  • 4 slices vegan cheese
  • 4 hamburger buns (vegan and gluten-free)
  • Toppings such as lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, and vegan mayo

Instructions:

Place the ingredients for the Guacamole in a small bowl. Mash with a fork until combined. Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Meanwhile, place the burgers on a grill over medium heat and close the lid. 

After about 5 minutes when the tops of the burgers are warm, flip them over and add a slice of vegan cheese to each. Add the buns cut side down to the grill to warm. Close the lid.

Check the burgers and buns after a few minutes. Remove them when they are heated through and the vegan cheese is melted.

Serve the burgers with your desired toppings on the buns and a generous dollop of guacamole.

BBQ Pulled Chicken with Sauteed Vidalia Onions

Ingredients:

  • 1 roasted chicken, Rotisserie chicken (pull meat from the carcass)  or 2 lbs of shredded chicken. 
  • 1 ½ cups barbecue sauce
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 medium vidalia onions, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 8 sandwich rolls
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • With two forks, shred chicken into bite sized pieces. Mix with BBQ sauce and brown sugar.  Warm in a pan on the grill.  
  • In a large skillet add in olive oil on medium heat.  Add in onions and sautee until onions are tender and brown, about 10 minutes.
  • Place sauteed onions in bowl.
  • Toast the rolls on the grill.  
  • Add desired amount of chicken and onion to toasted rolls and serve.  

