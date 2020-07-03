Dean shares 4 great grilled summer sandwiches

WGN’s Dean Richards shared four recipes for grilled summer sandwiches.
Grilled Fish Sandwich
Ingredients
- 4 cod fillets (4 ounces each)
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
- 1/4 cup fat-free mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 4 hamburger buns, split
- Lettuce leaves
- Tomato slices
Directions
- Preheat grill or broiler. Brush cod with lime juice; sprinkle with lemon pepper. Place on an oiled grill rack over medium heat or in a greased 15x10x1-in. pan. Grill, covered, or broil 4 in. from heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 4-5 minutes per side.
- Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, mustard and honey; spread onto bun bottoms. Top with fish, lettuce, tomato and bun tops.
Inside the Burger Burger
Ingredients
- 1 ½ lb ground chuck or round
- 2 Tbsp diced red onion
- 2 Tbsp diced green pepper
- 2 Tbsp diced sharp cheddar cheese
- salt
- pepper
Directions
- Preheat a grill to medium high.
- Mix ground beef, onion, green pepper and cheese into the ground beef.
- Divide into 4 portions in the bowl and form into 6-ounce patties and make a thumb print indentation in each.
- Season the patties on both sides with salt and pepper.
- Lightly brush the grill grates with vegetable oil, then grill the patties, indentation-side up, until marked on the bottom, about 5 minutes.
- Flip and cook until marked and slightly firm, about 3 more minutes for medium doneness.
Plant-Based Guacamole Burger
Ingredients:
For the Guacamole:
- 2 avocados
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons red onion finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons cilantro chopped
- salt to taste
For the Veggie Burgers:
- 4 Plant based burger of your choice like Beyond Burgers, Lightlife or Morning Star Veggie Lovers Burger.
- 4 slices vegan cheese
- 4 hamburger buns (vegan and gluten-free)
- Toppings such as lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, and vegan mayo
Instructions:
Place the ingredients for the Guacamole in a small bowl. Mash with a fork until combined. Taste and adjust for seasoning.
Meanwhile, place the burgers on a grill over medium heat and close the lid.
After about 5 minutes when the tops of the burgers are warm, flip them over and add a slice of vegan cheese to each. Add the buns cut side down to the grill to warm. Close the lid.
Check the burgers and buns after a few minutes. Remove them when they are heated through and the vegan cheese is melted.
Serve the burgers with your desired toppings on the buns and a generous dollop of guacamole.
BBQ Pulled Chicken with Sauteed Vidalia Onions
Ingredients:
- 1 roasted chicken, Rotisserie chicken (pull meat from the carcass) or 2 lbs of shredded chicken.
- 1 ½ cups barbecue sauce
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 medium vidalia onions, sliced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 8 sandwich rolls
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- With two forks, shred chicken into bite sized pieces. Mix with BBQ sauce and brown sugar. Warm in a pan on the grill.
- In a large skillet add in olive oil on medium heat. Add in onions and sautee until onions are tender and brown, about 10 minutes.
- Place sauteed onions in bowl.
- Toast the rolls on the grill.
- Add desired amount of chicken and onion to toasted rolls and serve.