Dean shares 4 great grilled summer sandwiches

WGN’s Dean Richards shared four recipes for grilled summer sandwiches.

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Ingredients

4 cod fillets (4 ounces each)

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

1/4 cup fat-free mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

4 hamburger buns, split

Lettuce leaves

Tomato slices

Directions

Preheat grill or broiler. Brush cod with lime juice; sprinkle with lemon pepper. Place on an oiled grill rack over medium heat or in a greased 15x10x1-in. pan. Grill, covered, or broil 4 in. from heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 4-5 minutes per side.

Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, mustard and honey; spread onto bun bottoms. Top with fish, lettuce, tomato and bun tops.

Inside the Burger Burger

Ingredients

1 ½ lb ground chuck or round

2 Tbsp diced red onion

2 Tbsp diced green pepper

2 Tbsp diced sharp cheddar cheese

salt

pepper

Directions

Preheat a grill to medium high.

Mix ground beef, onion, green pepper and cheese into the ground beef.

Divide into 4 portions in the bowl and form into 6-ounce patties and make a thumb print indentation in each.

Season the patties on both sides with salt and pepper.

Lightly brush the grill grates with vegetable oil, then grill the patties, indentation-side up, until marked on the bottom, about 5 minutes.

Flip and cook until marked and slightly firm, about 3 more minutes for medium doneness.

Plant-Based Guacamole Burger

Ingredients:

For the Guacamole:

2 avocados

1 Tablespoon lime juice

2 Tablespoons red onion finely chopped

2 Tablespoons cilantro chopped

salt to taste

For the Veggie Burgers:

4 Plant based burger of your choice like Beyond Burgers, Lightlife or Morning Star Veggie Lovers Burger.

4 slices vegan cheese

4 hamburger buns (vegan and gluten-free)

Toppings such as lettuce leaves, sliced tomatoes, sliced onions, and vegan mayo

Instructions:

Place the ingredients for the Guacamole in a small bowl. Mash with a fork until combined. Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Meanwhile, place the burgers on a grill over medium heat and close the lid.

After about 5 minutes when the tops of the burgers are warm, flip them over and add a slice of vegan cheese to each. Add the buns cut side down to the grill to warm. Close the lid.

Check the burgers and buns after a few minutes. Remove them when they are heated through and the vegan cheese is melted.

Serve the burgers with your desired toppings on the buns and a generous dollop of guacamole.

BBQ Pulled Chicken with Sauteed Vidalia Onions

Ingredients:

1 roasted chicken, Rotisserie chicken (pull meat from the carcass) or 2 lbs of shredded chicken.

1 ½ cups barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 medium vidalia onions, sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 sandwich rolls

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

With two forks, shred chicken into bite sized pieces. Mix with BBQ sauce and brown sugar. Warm in a pan on the grill.

In a large skillet add in olive oil on medium heat. Add in onions and sautee until onions are tender and brown, about 10 minutes.

Place sauteed onions in bowl.

Toast the rolls on the grill.

Add desired amount of chicken and onion to toasted rolls and serve.