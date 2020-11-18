Dean shares 2 recipes for alternative Thanksgiving dishes

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards shares Thanksgiving recipe ideas for “Turkey Breast & Stuffing Rollups” and “Homemade Cranberry-Orange Relish.”

Cranberry-Orange Relish

Ingredients:

One 12-ounce package fresh cranberries

2 Oranges, zested, peeled and chopped

1 cup sugar

½ cup pecans, finely chopped

Directions:

1. Zest the oranges into the food processing bowl.

2. Add oranges and process to a medium texture. Add the rinsed cranberries and pulse to a coarse texture. Transfer the chopped fruit to a 1-quart bowl and add the sugar a quarter cup at a time, stirring to mix, adding more to your own taste.

3. Add the chopped pecans.

4. You can serve it right away but it is better if you let the flavors blend by letting it sit for a day in the refrigerator.

Turkey & Stuffing Roll-Ups

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 Tbsp. Butter or olive oil

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped carrot

2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion

2 Cups herb stuffing mix ¼ cup chopped walnuts ¼ golden raisins

3/4 Cup low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth, warmed

6 (4-oz) boneless, skinless turkey breast cutlets

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 (12-oz) jar turkey or mushroom gravy

Paprika for sprinkling

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350° F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter/oil. Sauté the celery, carrot, and onion for 4 to 5 minutes, or until tender, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the sautéed vegetables, stuffing mix, nuts, raisins and broth; mix well. Evenly sprinkle the turkey cutlets on both sides with the poultry seasoning and pepper. Place equal amounts of stuffing mixture on top of each cutlet and roll up. Place the rolls seam side down in the baking dish, pour the gravy evenly over top, and sprinkle with the paprika.

4. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until no pink remains in the turkey. Serve immediately.