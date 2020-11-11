Dean makes delicious cookie sandwiches with Kristin Chenoweth

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is cooking up an easy recipe for Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Soup and French Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches.

Using heat-safe tongs, roast the red pepper over an open flame on a gas burner until it is evenly blistered with black spots (alternatively, place the pepper on a sheet pan and broil, skin-side-up, in your oven until blistered). Place the pepper in a bowl, cover with foil, and allow to steam for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, drain the sun-dried tomatoes from the jar, reserving the oil.