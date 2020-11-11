Dean makes delicious cookie sandwiches with Kristin Chenoweth

On his weekly cooking segment, WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards is joined by actress Kristin Chenoweth to make her delicious recipe for “Chenolicious White Trash Cookie Sandwiches.”
Ingredients:
- One package of NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 16.5 oz
- One can Betty Crocker Rich & Creamy Vanilla Frosting or Whipped Frosting Cream Cheese – 12 Oz
- Sprinkles of your choice (chocolate, multi-colored, chopped pecans, crushed peppermint sticks)
Directions:
- Bake cookies per the directions on the package. Let cool on a cookie rack.
- Liberally apply the frosting on the flat sides (the bottoms) of a cookie and place the flat side of another cookie on top of it. Repeat for the whole batch.
- Roll the sides of the cookie sandwich into the sprinkles.