Operation Ten City is a nationwide tour hosted by Dr. Bill Winston of Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park.

In each city, free events will focus on entrepreneurial, spiritual, and economic empowerment. Outreach includes food, clothing and gas card giveaways, and expungement clinic.

Charise Walker Director, Programs & Community Services with West Side Justice Center joined WGN Morning News to talk about what visitors can expect at Saturday’s clinic.

For schedule and information, visit Operation Ten City‘s website.



