Between TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram and YouTube, today’s kids are born and raised on the internet. That can be tricky and overwhelming for parents, especially when it comes to boundaries and privacy.



We’re talking to author, Dr. Devorah Heitner about how her new book: “Growing Up in Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World” takes a different approach to navigating these issues with the idea of mentoring, over monitoring.

devorahheitner.com

X: @devorahheitner

Instagram: @devorahheitnerphd

