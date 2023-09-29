Comedian Sam Morril is on a national ‘Class Act Tour’, which will stop at The Chicago Theatre on September 30th.

You know him from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Conan, Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, and Inside Amy Schumer.

He has new comedy special Same Time Tomorrow, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Chicago Theatre

175 N. State St.

Sept. 30th @7:30pm

sammorril.com

X @sammorril

Instagram @sammorril

