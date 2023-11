SAL VULCANO

Debut Standup Special Taping

The Vic Theatre —

Four shows!

Friday 12/1 at 7PM & 9:30PM

Saturday 12/2 at 5PM & 8PM

*These are phone-free events.

Tickets for all shows available online at Jamusa.com



Staten Island native Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS.

