Comedian Roy Wood Jr. says he’s ready to join the Cubs lineup

SERIOUS Cubs fan, comedian Roy Wood Jr. who you may know from the Daily Show says he’s just a phone call away. And from what we saw in the interview, he’s got several uniform options for the field.

He joined us to talk about Comedy Central’s “31 More Days of Being Home for the Holidays.” The cable channel is dishing up a full month of holiday-themed episodes of iconic shows, movie marathons and all-new comedy specials. As host, Roy Wood Jr. (currently a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) will star in comedy sketches throughout the entire “31 Days” programming block.

Roy Wood Jr has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. During his tenure on The Daily Show, he took a hilarious approach to shed light on serious issues like gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination and ICE deportations. Roy can also be seen in The Last O.G with Tracy Morgan and the Netflix comedy, Space Force with Steve Carell as well as multiple Comedy Central stand-up comedy specials and late night talk show appearances.