This was Olivia’s first television news interview. I love to find new talent and give them a break whenever possible. She is one to watch. If you get a chance, check her out on stage. She has a very unique style and delivery. And she wears overalls once in awhile. What’s not to like?

“Prime Time”

Saturdays at 9PM

Lincoln Lodge Theatre

2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.

www.thelincolnlodge.com

Olivia Carter is a comedian and writer living in Chicago. She is a regular at the Laugh Factor and cast member at the Lincoln Lodge Theatre- running their weekly show “Prime Time”.

Recent credits include opening for Yannis Pappas on his recent special, “Mom Love” and opening for Bobcat Goldthwait.