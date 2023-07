Leanne Morgan is appearing in her first Netflix special, her first movie, and she’s currently touring across the country with a stop in Chicago next month!

Leanne Morgan

Aug. 26th

The Chicago Theatre

leannemorgan.com

Instagram @leannemorgancomedy

TikTok @leannemorgancomedy

Twitter @LeanneComedy

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.