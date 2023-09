Comedian, actor, and New York Times bestselling author Josh Wolf is back in town to perform at the Vic Theatre tonight as part of his Bring Your Kid to Work tour.

Bring Your Kid to Work Tour

Tonight at 7:30PM

The Vic Theatre

3145 N Sheffield Ave

comedianjoshwolf.com

