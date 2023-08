John Crist has more than one billion video views, over five million fans on social media – currently on tour and has a Chicago show in November!

312 Comedy Festival Nov 1-5

John Crist will perform Nov. 3 at the Rialto Square Theatre

312ComedyFestival.com

JohnCristComedy.com

