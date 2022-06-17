Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour

June 18

Harris Theater

Millennium Park

205 E. Randolph

www.harristheaterchicago.org

www.johncristcomedy.com



Comedian and soon to be author John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, four million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast.



He just released his special, What Are We Doing, on June 1st on his YouTube channel and just announced his new book, “Delete That” with Penguin Random House to be published in October.



Over the past year, he has gone viral with videos like “Brands that need to be CANCELLED” “Weatherman MELTS Down on live TV,” and “Every Parent at Disney,” which have helped him garner over 1 billion views online and over 4 million fans on social media.



John Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, four million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. Widely known for viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney,” “Brands that need to be CANCELLED” plus hundreds more. Crist would still tell you that his live show is better than any of his videos.

In 2019, Crist made Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Tours list, with over 197,000 tickets sold for his “Human Being Tour.” He held the designation for four consecutive weeks, charting as high as #28. Crist’s comedy has been featured on ESPN, The Today Show, HLN, US Weekly, USA Today, SiriusXM, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Cracked, and even The Golf Channel. Crist’s 2016 debut comedy special, I Got Questions is available now on Amazon Prime, DirecTV and Spotify.