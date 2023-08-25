Comedian, actor and former SNL cast member Jay Pharoah’s new comedy special will be taped right here in Chicago, at The Den Theatre.
He’s doing two shows Saturday night, 7:15p and 9:30p.
For details and tickets, click here.
