Check out Hal Saturday!
Sexy Liberal Save Democracy Tour
with Stephanie Miller and John Fugelsang
September 24
www.shakespearetheatre.org
www.halsparks.com
Instagram @HalSparks
Twitter – @HalSparks
Facebook.com/halsparksfangpage
Comedian/Musician Hal Sparks, who you may know from the Emmy award winning Talk Soup, the critically acclaimed Showtime drama ‘Queer As Folk’ or ‘The Citizen Kane of Stoner Films’‘Dude, Where’s My Car?, is performing at Hall Theater on September 24th as part of the Sexy Liberal Save Democracy Tour with Stephanie Miller and John Fugelsang.