Orny Adams is an actor, writer, podcaster and his comedy specials are on Netflix, Comedy Central, Showtime, and YouTube. He’s in Schaumburg this weekend at Chicago Improv!

Check him out:

Tonight thru Sunday

Chicago Improv

Schaumburg

www.improv.com

Orny Adams delivers a powerful, incisive stand up routine that vacillates between the relevant and the absurd. Orny attacks what’s wrong with the world and sometimes even what’s wrong with Orny. He’s brutally honest, satirical and his performance is ceaselessly energetic.

