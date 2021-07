Lincoln Park’s own Matt Friend joined the Morning News to share some of his best celebrity impressions including Jeff Goldblum, Mitch McConnell and even nailed a very nuanced Leonardo DiCaprio.

Named by Thrillist as one of the best celebrity impressionists on TikTok, where his impressions have garnered him millions of views, he has over 250 voices in his repertoire.

Friend says he started doing voices at 4 years old, influenced by the film “Austin Powers.”