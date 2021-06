Comedian, actor, podcast and talk show host Alonzo Bodden is back on the road making fans across the country laugh.

Saturday June 12th he’s appearing at the Genesee Street Cabaret in Waukegan.

This year Bodden celebrated a decade as a regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait… Don’t tell Me.” His latest comedy special is Amazon Prime Video’s “Heavy Lightweight.” He currently hosts the podcast, “Who’s Paying Attention?” and debuts his new talk show on KBLA later this month.