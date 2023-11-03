Actress Tiffany Haddish stopped by WGN Morning News Friday before her big show at The Venue, inside the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

Emmy & Grammy award winner Tiffany Haddish has established herself as one of the most sought-after comedic actresses and performers worldwide. Haddish can next be seen returning as Detective Danner in the second season of AppleTV’s critically acclaimed murder mystery series The Afterparty which premieres on July 12. She will also star alongside Owen Wilson, Danny Devito and Jamie Lee Curtis in Disney’s highly anticipated Haunted Mansion, which will release in theaters July 28. She also stars in the upcoming film Back on the Strip which will premiere in theaters and MGM’s Landscape With Invisible Hand, an adaption of MT Anderson’s futuristic sci-fi novel, which premiered at Sundance in January 2023. Both films will be released in theaters on August 18th. She recently starred in Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opposite Nicholas Cage, Universal’s Easter Sunday as well as voicing Tuca Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie and Hulu’s Solar Opposites, where she voices Aisha.

Other recent projects include starring opposite Oscar Isaac in the critically acclaimed Paul Schrader film The Card Counter, On the Count of Three, alongside Jerrod Carmichael and Netflix’s critically acclaimed Bad Trip, starring alongside Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery. Projects in development include Down Undercover, opposite Chris Hemsworth, Mystery Girl, Homecoming Queen and The Untitled Flo Jo Biopic.

Haddish is perhaps best known for her breakout role in the smash comedy Girls Trip, where she starred as the scene-stealing “Dina” alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall. Her other film and television work include Here Today, Like A Boss, The Kitchen, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, The Spongebob Squarepants Movie: Sponge on the Run, The Secret Life of Pets 2, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Night School, Nobody’s Fool, The Oath, hosting both Kids Say the Darndest Things and TBS’ Friday Night Vibes, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, The Last O.G. and The Carmichael Show. Haddish also served as host and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Netflix stand-up comedy series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready. The series of half-hour comedy specials featuring her friends and long-time comedic collaborators ran for two seasons.

Her Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning comedy special, Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, debuted on Netflix in December 2019. Haddish became the second black woman ever to win a Grammy for Outstanding Comedy Album and the first since Whoopi Goldberg won in 1986. Her first stand-up special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood was released on Showtime in August 2017. Just three months after the special’s release, Haddish made history by becoming the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live, which earned her the 2018 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.” In June 2018, Haddish took the reins as the host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, a role that earned her critical acclaim and significant ratings boost for MTV.

Haddish’s first book, a memoir called The Last Black Unicorn, was released in 2018. The book made the New York Times Best Sellers List, and the companion audiobook, narrated by Haddish, was nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award for “Spoken Word Album.” In 2022 Haddish released her debut picture book Layla, The Last Black Unicorn.

Haddish’s journey and life experiences have inspired her comedy and sense of humor both on and off the stage. She has been very candid about her experiences growing up in foster care in South Central Los Angeles. Her excessive talking and imaginary friends prompted her flustered social worker to steer her into stand-up comedy. She enrolled in the Laugh Factory’s Comedy Camp, a place for at-risk and underprivileged children to transform negative energy into something positive. The experience was just the beginning of her comedy career. Haddish recently founded The She Ready Foundation to help and support foster kids in need. In 2021 The She Ready Foundation launched an Internship Program with Ready To Succeed for foster youth in the SoCal area.

She currently lives in Los Angeles.