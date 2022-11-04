Catch Melissa at The Den Theatre this weekend!

“WHOOPS…I’M AWESOME” is a self-help workbook filled with her original art, laugh-out-loud stories, and heartfelt reflections will help you embrace the silliness inside of you. Color in- or outside the lines, spend a moment finding your way through a snail-themed maze, make a list of your favorite childhood snacks—be as goofy as you wanna be! Because you’re awesome.

This bright and colorful journal will be a must-have for all of Melissa Villaseñor’s fans, as well as anyone who appreciates honest and irreverent self-help. Whether you’re looking for healing, reflection, meditation, or creativity, this journal is here for the journey.