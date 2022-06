Sarah Colonna

Tonight thru Sunday

Zanies – Chicago

www.zanies.com

www.sarahcolonna.com



SARAH COLONNA IS A STANDUP COMEDIAN, ACTOR AND NYT BESTSELLING AUTHOR

She most recently starred as “Angie” in Netflix’s hit show “Insatiable, and recurred as “Lori” in seasons 9 & 10 of “Shameless.” And she’s back in Chicago at Zanies this weekend.