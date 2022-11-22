Ryan Goldsher: Many People

Master impressionist, comedian Ryan Goldsher, navigates his identity through the lens of celebrities, his family, and modern culture.

Trained as a stand-up and sketch comedian, Ryan’s comedic timing and vocal range is what brought him to the VO world. Ryan’s ability to impersonate celebrities has brought him to many stages and shows across the country. Appearing on Ellen, First Impressions with Dana Carvey, Disney xD and many other shows, Ryan’s ability to mimic celebrities is what makes him unique. His most well known impressions are: Morgan Freeman, Barack Obama, Mark Wahlberg, Matthew McConnaughey, Leonardo Dicaprio, Robin Williams, Zach Galifianakis, Zayn, Bobby Flay, and many more.