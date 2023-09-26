Neve Pratt is a 19-year-old sophomore at Utah State University who’s going viral for her delivery of dad jokes. She has posted hundreds of original and recycled jokes with a cringey delivery that has drawn more than 660,000 TikTok followers and millions of likes.

