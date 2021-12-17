Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump represents former State Farm employee who says she was fired for reporting racial discrimination against employees and in insurance claim payouts to customers

Morning News
Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump is representing a former, long-time employee of State Farm is suing the company, claiming she was fired in retaliation for speaking out against racism.
Dr. Carla-Campbell Jackson worked for the Bloomington based insurance company for 28 years.
She says she was praised as an exemplary employee until five years ago, when she spoke up about what she considered a pervasive racist culture.
She was fired in 2016 and filed a federal lawsuit against State Farm this month.
State Farm released this statement… “these allegations do not align with our values.
State farm is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all customers and associates are treated with fairness, respect and dignity.”

