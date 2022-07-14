Actor Christopher Knight joined WGN Morning News for an interview Thursday. He’s in town for the premiere of a new documentary produced by his media company called: “Truelove: The Film”.

The film follows Callie Truelove, a teenager with a rare genetic disorder known as Williams Syndrome, as she sets off on a mission to spread love and awareness of this wondrous condition.

Watch his interview in the video player above

Love the Morning News? We love you too. Sign up for the WGN Morning Newsletter. Get the latest and greatest stories and headlines from the WGN Morning News delivered right to your inbox every day.