Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story follows Betty, a wife and mother who loses custody of her children after being left for a mistress in ’80s Los Angeles. Betty’s story is taken straight from the headlines. The real-life Betty Broderick received 32 years in prison for killing her husband and his second wife, Linda, in November 1989.
Christian Slater on his career and an upcoming project that you’ll love
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story follows Betty, a wife and mother who loses custody of her children after being left for a mistress in ’80s Los Angeles. Betty’s story is taken straight from the headlines. The real-life Betty Broderick received 32 years in prison for killing her husband and his second wife, Linda, in November 1989.