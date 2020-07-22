Chicago’s Very Own Nick Smeriglio TikTok impressions gone viral

Nick Smeriglio completed the improv program at Second City Theater in March, just before the lockdown. Once lockdown happened, my younger brother and sister all returned home to my parents house in Arlington Heights, where we found this social media app called Tik Tok. My sister was all about the Tik Tok dances (which the app is known for), but I noticed that there were a lot of comedians creating scenes and impressionists doing their thing as well.

While disappointed that Second City Theater had to close, (because once) completing the improv program, the theater provides multiple opportunities for auditions and a variety of performance opportunities. My family eventually convinced me by the end of April to start posting my impressions and/or comedic skits, similar to what we did at The Second City in the improv program.

3 months ago he had no expectation at all of gaining thousands of followers on Tik Tok, and now Instagram. It was just 5-6 weeks ago that Sebastian Maniscalco eventually saw my videos and ended up liking, commenting, and sharing the posts, and then followed me as well.