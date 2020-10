The pride of Kelvyn Park High School joined WGN Morning News to talk about the latest “Tremors” film, now 30 years into the cult favorite franchise.

We also learned that Michael Gross and his childhood friends formed a “gang” known as the “Imperial Dudes” complete with matching jackets from Sears.

Tremors: Shrieker Island, presented by Universal 1440, is available to own on digital and Blu-ray now.