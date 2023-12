Formless Christmas Card Signing

December 14th

French Med Spa

St.Charles

www.frenchmedspa.com

www.FormlessBeauty.com

And…

Season 10 of “The Masked Singer” finale on Dec. 20

www.fox.com/the-masked-singer

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.