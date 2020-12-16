Chicago’s Very Own DJ Casper giving back this holiday season

You know him from his record setting family get together, wedding, holiday, bar mitzvah, retirement party, you name it celebration song hit “The Cha Cha Slide.” Now Willie Perry Jr, better known as DJ Casper is back with a new song and a new way he’s giving back to Chicagoans.

The giveaway will be Tuesday December 22, 2020 at 11am at the Vernard L Alsberry Jr. Municipal Center, located at 3601 W 183rd St. in Hazel Crest.

If recipients are able to pay it forward, they’re encouraged to bring a toy to donate.

You can donate to help support the drive on Casper’s cancer foundation’s Go Fund Me page.