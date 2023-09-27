Meet Chicago’s Typewriter Poets Creating Verses To Go! Lisa Marie Farver and Coelti hit Chicago’s streets on the weekends, hauling around 10-pound typewriters and writing poems on the spot for strangers.

Typewriter Poets

Andersonville Arts Weekend

Sept. 29 – Oct. 1

typecastpoetry.com

Instagram: @everyoneztype

Instagram: @typewritualist

