Meet Chicago’s Typewriter Poets Creating Verses To Go! Lisa Marie Farver and Coelti hit Chicago’s streets on the weekends, hauling around 10-pound typewriters and writing poems on the spot for strangers.
Typewriter Poets
Andersonville Arts Weekend
Sept. 29 – Oct. 1
Instagram: @everyoneztype
Instagram: @typewritualist
