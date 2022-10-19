King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones tells the story of Edward Jones, a legendary African American who rose to the heights of financial and political prominence in Depression-era Chicago by establishing an illegal racketeering syndicate called “Policy”; and is directed by Edward’s granddaughter, Harriet Marin Jones.

One of the most powerful Chicagoans of the 20th Century, Edward Jones built a $25 million empire as the brains and brawn behind Policy, an illegal racketeering syndicate in the 1930s and ’40s. The “Policy King” went head-to-head with Al Capone’s “Outfit” at the same time as he hobnobbed with celebrated artists including Josephine Baker, Frida Kahlo, and Duke Ellington. Using lively animated sequences and interviews with the likes of Quincy Jones and others who knew Jones’ story, filmmaker Harriet Marin Jones, the kingpin’s granddaughter, delves deep into her own extended family’s past to tell this remarkable and thrilling story of a legendary African American who rose to the heights of financial and political prominence, reclaiming his legacy as a man fighting for respect in a racist society.

The film makes its world premiere at this year’s Chicago International Film Festival.

Wed, Oct 19 @ 6:00pm CDT, at Chicago History Museum

Fri, Oct 21 @ 6:30pm CDT, at Hamilton Park Cultural Center

