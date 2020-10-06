Chicago Soul Jazz Collective performance on WGN Morning News

The Chicago Soul Jazz Collective came together in 2017, at a recording session for Robbie Fulks. Between takes, Fournier began talking to trumpet player Marques Carroll about the state of the world and how he was turning to his soul jazz records for solace. Marques had been listening to the same music for the same reasons. The duo decided to form an ensemble to perform the classics, as well as lesserknown soul jazz tunes. The plan was to play one night a month, hoping to exhibit a passion, and dedication to groove, that would cut through the difficulties of the world to heal and uplift the band and its audience.

While everyone in the band is active with their own groups, or as sidemen in other projects, CSJC is aiming to start a new recording in December to document their continually evolving sound. They plan to tour as soon as it’s possible to do so safely. 4 Chicago Soul Jazz Collective is: Marques Carroll on trumpet Amr Fahmy on Rhodes piano Andrew Vogt on bass Larry Brown, Jr. on guitar Keith Brooks II on drums John Fournier on tenor sax and music composition Special Guests on It Takes a Spark Nicholas Payton on trumpet Raul Midon on guitar and vocals The players all have impressive resumes, playing with a diverse array of artists including Aretha Franklin, The Count Basie Orchestra, Jerry Butler, Bonzo Squad, Benny Golson and Phil Woods, to name just a few. Chicagosouljazzcollective.com