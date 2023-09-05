Jessie Irvine is one of the world’s top pickleball players and a member of the Chicago Slice. The Slice is hosting The Bay Area Breakers for a pre-season match at Gallagher Way before the Cubs/Giants game today!
Chicago Slice vs Bay Area Breakers
Today at 4 p.m.
Gallagher Way
Instagram @chicagoslicemlp
TikTok @chicagoslicemlp
Instagram @jessie.i.irvine
Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.