Jessie Irvine is one of the world’s top pickleball players and a member of the Chicago Slice. The Slice is hosting The Bay Area Breakers for a pre-season match at Gallagher Way before the Cubs/Giants game today!

Chicago Slice vs Bay Area Breakers

Today at 4 p.m.

Gallagher Way

chicagoslice.com

Instagram @chicagoslicemlp

TikTok @chicagoslicemlp

Instagram @jessie.i.irvine

