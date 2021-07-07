You can ride Thomas the Train and Percy at the Illinois Railway Museum this weekend

UNION, Ill. — Soder Island comes to life as Thomas the Tank Engine and his best friend Percy roll into the Illinois Railway Museum for a “Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2021.”

The tour gives you and your family the opportunity to spend the day with their friend Thomas, Sir Topham Hatt and Percy.

Visitors can enjoy Thomas-themed activities including crafts and a 25-minute ride with Thomas and Percy. Families will get the photo opportunity with Percy and Thomas and a meet and greet with Sir Topham.

Thomas the Tank Engine and Percy

“When Thomas isn’t out on the trips, you can take pictures in front of him and everything else going on continuously during the day,” the museum’s Larry Stone said.

Children will receive a “Passport to Adventures” booklet to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion. There also will be Thomas & Friends-themed activities including crafts, storytelling, video viewing and live music.

Adventures begin 9 a.m. this weekend and next weekend at Illinois Railway Museum. It is recommended that you purchase tickets in advance.

The Ticket price is $21. Tickets include one train ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, unlimited rides on streetcars, entertainment and access to all museum exhibits.

Food, snacks and beverages will be available at several locations around the Museum grounds.

Thomas the Tank Engine

The Illinois Railway Museum advises some day of tickets may be available, but likely for trains later in the day. The museum advises families to not come to the museum early in the day without pre-booked tickets as you will likely face a wait of several hours for the first available train.

Illinois Railway Museum

7000 Olson Road

Union, Illinois, 60180

