World’s largest street dance competition debuts Friday at Thalia Hall

Chicago has a proud history in the origins of house music and adding to that legacy is street dance.

Friday, the world’s largest street dance competition will descend on Thalia Hall for the Red Bull Dance Your Style event. The competition brings together the area’s top street dancers to battle one on one. It’s a set to a spontaneous soundtrack.

Dance Your Style, Chicago crew

What separates this from other competitions is that the audience will play the role of judge, ultimately deciding which dancers will advance to the national finals in Washington D.C. With no panel of judges, no planned choreography, and no pre-chosen music, it’s all about embracing the moment, wowing the crowd and improvising dance moves to the beat.

“Chicago Footwork Style is very big. It’s our own history,” P-top of Chicago crew, The Era, said. “New York has hip hop, breaking and all that. We got house, juking, ghetto house — which leads to footwork. Chicago Footwork history has 30 plus years in this and it’s evolved over time,”

The evening will be hosted by Chicago’s very own BRAVEMONK, a member of Chicago’s legendary breaking crew Phaze II Crosstown Crew. Chicago-based DJ, King Marie will provide the spontaneous soundtrack.

Dance Your Style

If you can’t make the show, you can catch the livestream on Caffeine.

