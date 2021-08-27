World’s largest collection of Banksy art on display in Chicago

CHICAGO — What seems like months in the making, the Art of Banksy is finally in Chicago. From humble beginnings as a street artist to the worldwide impact as one of the most talked-about artists in modern history, the Art of Banksy is on full display in the city.

Banksy is most known for his outdoor art found in streets all over the world. Now guests can see over 80 pieces of his art in one location at 360 N. State Street. Visitors will have the opportunity to peruse art prints, canvasses, screen prints, sculptures, and many of the most unique works and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008.

Vincent Fusco is the director of operations said he’s excited about the exhibit being in Chicago.

“Chicago is a great place for art, a great place for culture, we thought it would be a great fit for our exhibit,” he said. “Basically, all the of the artworks that you see here are all on loan from private art collectors that have bought them at some point from Banksy.”

The Art of Banksy

The crown jewels featured are the iconic works like “Girl and Balloon,” “Flower Thrower” and “Rude Copper” along with many other works.

