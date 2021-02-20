World-class magic at your virtual fingertips

Get the whole family involved with a magical night with Dennis Watkins. Put down the board games and video games and get the whole family involved. Dennis delivers interactive, world-class magic and mind-reading to your team meeting, online event or virtual gathering via Zoom, YouTube Live, Facebook Live, or other video conference and livestream platforms.

Engage your team members, revitalize your online meetings, bring a magical host to your virtual summit or help your family come together while spending time apart.

After more than 150 virtual magic shows and online performances for audiences worldwide, Dennis Watkins’ The Magic Parlour at Home delivers on both counts!