With over 150M streams worldwide, South Side R&B artist Matt B poised to make it big stateside

A native of Chicago’s South Side, internationally acclaimed R&B artist Matt B is not a household name just yet in the states, but he’s well on his way.

Matt B with his brothers in Trend

“I started in a group with my brothers, the name of the group was called Trend. We did our thing for a while. From there they kind of branched off and did their own thing. They weren’t really interested in the music as much as I was,” he said. “I went solo and around 2014 things really started to pick up for me. I ended up signing with a deal out in Japan, just a label inboxing me on YouTube.”

His rise to international fame is unconventional. Signing to a Japanese label in 2014, his debut album “LOVE & WAR” went #1 on the iTunes R&B charts. Following his debut release, he found similar success hitting #1 again on the iTunes R&B charts with “Dive.”

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained. So I took the opportunity and the rest is history,” he said.

Now Matt is poised to break it big back home in the United States. His latest release, his U.S. debut album “Eden” was released on March 12. Attracting heavy hitters in the industry, it was produced by Grammy winners Bryan-Michael Cox and Trickey Stewart. The album is already #3 in the U.S. for iTunes R&B albums and made its debut in the Top 40 R&B charts on Billboard.

Matt B moments before the his performance at the Lights Parade on Michigan Ave in Chicago

“For this particular project, we were focused on telling my story in a way that not only resonates with the listener, but also gives R&B a new, fresh sound while staying true to myself,” Matt said. “The album will take the listener on a journey into who I am as a person, what I’ve been through in my life, and more.”

Finding inspiration from his grandmother as she traveled with Gospel legend Thomas A. Dorsey.

