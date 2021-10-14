With over 100 sites to explore, Open House Chicago returns this weekend

One of Chicago’s most unique weekends returns to an in-person event this year. Marking its 11th year, Open House Chicago is one of the largest architectures festivals in the world and continues to remain free and open to the public.

“We are excited to bring back one of the city’s biggest events for the fall season,” Lynn Osmond, president and CEO of the CAC, said. “Open House Chicago 2021 is now a month long. We’re excited to have your in-person weekend building festival back on October 16-17, featuring more than 100 sites once again throughout the city.”

Inside the Sky-line Club

New this year for the 2021 season are the Sable Hotel at Navy Pier, The Penthouse Hyde Park, Pullman National Monument Visitor Information Center, Bank of America Tower, 540 W. Madison, Herman Miller Showroom, Quinn Chapel, Illinois Holocaust Museum and return Orchestra Hall and Union League Chicago.

Among the new sites listed, the entire roster features more than 100 sites throughout the city and (if you have the Open House Chicago App) over 30 neighborhood trails to explore.

McCormick Bridgehouse & Chicago River Museum The bridgehouse was designed as part of the revolutionary 1920 double-decker DuSable (formerly Michigan Avenue) Bridge and is part of the rich history of movable bridges on the Chicago River. Beginning at river level and spiraling five stories up, the Bridgehouse provides a unique opportunity to explore a historic landmark bridgehouse. Visitors can view the massive gears of Chicago’s most famous movable bridge (even seeing them in action during a bridge lift Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9:30-10 a.m.). At the top of the Bridgehouse, experience magnificent 360 degree views of the city and river.

The Sky-line Club Located in the historic Old Republic Building on Michigan Avenue, the Sky-line Club’s stunning interior was brought piece by piece from the Sussex, England in the 1920s by businessman Herbert Bell. The old ale house was carefully dismantled, including paintings, furnishings, and a fireplace– then shipped to Chicago where it was reconstructed in one of Chicago’s earliest office towers. The Sky-line Club is one of the oldest private membership facilities in the Chicago and this rare opportunity allows members of the public to come inside as well as view Chicago’s skyline on the open-air terrace.

Open House Chicago 2021

