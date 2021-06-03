With music venues still closed, Situation Chicago releases 2nd compilation benefiting furloughed staff, local artist

CHICAGO — Chicago-based nonprofit Quiet Pterodactyl has announced Situation Chicago 2, a compilation benefiting Chicagoland musicians through CIVL (Chicago Independent Venue League) SAVE Emergency Relief Fund.

It provides need-based grants to furloughed staff, local artists and venues in the Chicagoland area. Situation 2 features Chicago bands and artists.

Physical copies will be available in July.

“This was supposed to be a one-off thing just to show our support. Unfortunately, we’re still in dire straights over here so we decided it was time to put together a second one this year to continue to do our part to support the Chicago music community,” said Trey Elder, founder and owner of Quiet Pterodactyl.

This is the second installation of the Situation Series, following last year’s Situation Chicago, which raised $35,000 for 25 local, independent music venues that have been shut down due to the COVID pandemic. With support from Chicago businesses and Smashed Plastic, who have also locally pressed the Situation albums.

Annah Garrett of CIVL expands on the relief fund’s goal:

“The CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund was designed specifically for staff and artists to bridge the gap between the closures that have wreaked havoc on Chicago’s live music ecosystem and its eventual resurgence. Local artists are in a unique situation because their touring calendars take months to plan and then travel. They will not bounce back at the same rate as venues,” Garrett said.

“The situation that this album represents, the actual artist and musicians. It’s also supporting engineers, the venues, the clubs, staff, bartenders, and this whole huge ecosystem,” said Tim Tuten, the President of The Hideout.

