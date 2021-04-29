With golf enjoying a revival, PGA Tour Superstore has everything needed to hone your craft

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Over the past few months and through the pandemic, golf has seen a resurgence. According to the National Golf Foundation, there’s a nationwide surge of people playing golf, with 7-8 million more rounds of golf played in June 2020 than in June 2019.

With the weather warming up, golf remains a great option for families to spend time together and enjoying a sport in a socially distant way.

“We saw over 3 million people return to the game last year” Tony Dirks, General Manager PGA TOUR Superstore said.

The PGA TOUR Superstore in Downers Grove is a beacon for all golfers with a plethora of options for any skill level. They provide putting lessons, club fitting and an analysis of your swing in their simulated golf bays.

PGA certified instructors are available to guide you through necessary adjustments to give you the best tools and suggestions to succeed in your golf game.

“We offer free fitting and pay fittings, using the latest technology to analyze what’s happening with your swing,” Dirks said.

If the weather isn’t cooperating, using the indoor driving and putting range are options that make this space feel like a one-stop-shop.

Golf isn’t your grandfather’s game anymore, with the explosion in popularity in the last year they carry top brands for kids to adults and an ever-expanding women’s fashion line.

PGA Tour Superstore

1017 Butterfield Rd.

Downers Grove, IL 60515