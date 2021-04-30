With festivals like Lollapalooza under their belt, Band CAMINO poised for a big year with slew of new music

Hailing from Memphis, and now based in Nashville, Jeffrey Jordan (vocals, guitar), Spencer Stewart (vocals, guitar) and Garrison Burgess (drums), friends since their college school days, formed The Band CAMINO in 2015 while attending the University of Memphis.

Since then, it’s been coming up roses for the trio, dubbed “Rock’s next big thing” by Billboard. With a resume of over 300 million streams around the globe, The Band CAMINO is poised for a big summer as things start to reopen.

Chicago Scene caught up with the band as they were in the process of following up to their most recent single “Roses” with the track “1 Last Cigarette.”

“This is our debut album, we feel like we’re just getting started and finally finding out groove,” Jordan said.

2019 saw The Band CAMINO embark on a completely sold-out U.S. headlining tour, along with numerous festival appearances at Forecastle, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits.

“We’ve always been a live band and always enjoyed the live part of it. That’s where we take a lot of our pride – in the live show,” Steward said.

In 2021 the band has plans to release a full-length album and continue to tour when things are safe to do so.

In the meantime, enjoy their singles as they’re released.

To see the full video of “1 Last Cigarette,” please check it out HERE.

Just today, The Band CAMINO is releasing another new track, “Sorry Mom,” just in time for Mother’s Day, check it out HERE.