With a blend of EDM music mixed with traditional performance, Talisk taking the world by storm

With a perfect recipe of an EDM concert mixed with traditional performance, Talisk has enjoyed a groundbreaking, chart-topping and genre-bending rise to international fame. Like their Scottish brethren Mumford and Sons, Talisk ranks highly amongst the most in-demand folk-based groups to emerge from Scotland in the last decade.

Chicago Scene spoke to Mohsen Amini about the fusion of concertina, guitar and fiddle signature sound that has captivated audiences all around the globe.

“It’s almost a mix of traditional music, mixed with EDM so it really makes it more currently, energetic and vibey,” Amini said.

Talisk has toured the world and stacked up major awards from their explosive energetic sound. They’re currently stateside. Amini refers to this experience as their “cutting your teeth stateside tour.”

They are touring in support of their new album, “Dawn,” that is out now and can be found on streaming sites and available for purchase from the band’s website.

To see when Talisk is at a venue near you, click here for the latest concert dates, album, and tour information.

