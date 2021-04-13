‘Wine for Normal People’ offers a guiding voice without the snobbery

For some, picking out a glass of wine is much like driving around without GPS. You’re not sure what to do and you impulsively “wing it.” Often it seems that when you finally made your choice, it comes with a sense of disappointment from the server.



Wine for Normal People author and podcaster Elizabeth Schneider quickly realized that her heart was more in her wine hobby than in her high-tech job. After studying wine at the Boston Center for Adult Education, she completed her MBA at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she met her podcast partner and husband, M.C. Ice. She then worked for a large winery launching new brands and creating innovative waitstaff training programs aimed at normal people in the restaurant industry. She is a Certified Sommelier and Specialist of Wine.



“I had a career before wine. I am not in the insider crowd, and I don’t live in wine country,” Schneider said. “That means that I am way closer to normal wine people than others who live in the ‘wine bubble’ of New York sommelier culture or Napa or Sonoma. I understand the struggles that people have with wine and why they don’t like it. Because of that, I can show them things that actually matter to them and that will shift their thinking to enjoy wine.”



That philosophy is what sets Schneider apart from the rest of the wine industry. Treating her audience as if they were friends, not talking down to them but instead with kindness while educating them on the complexities of wine.



Connect with the Wine for Normal People community by listening to her podcast, reading the book or following her blog at winefornormalpeople.com.

