CHICAGO — Summertime music, BBQ and festivals. There’s nothing more Chicago than that.

The Windy City Smokeout will take over the city’s United Center this weekend with some of the best food and music in the country.

Winner of the Academy of Country Music Awards “Festival of the Year,” the music and BBQ festival returns Aug. 4 and will run through Aug. 7.

Hosted by popular barbecue joint, Bub City and Joe’s Bar, Windy City Smokeout will feature live performances from country music’s biggest names and up-and-coming talent, plus the best BBQ and craft beer from around the country.

A BBQ spread fit for the heartiest of appetite

Windy City Smokeout co-founder, Ed Warm, handpicked the weekend’s lineup, including stage, screen and GRAMMY award-winning Tim McGraw, the most decorated female country singer of all-time Miranda Lambert, ACM award-winning Sam Hunt, and 12-time GRAMMY award-winning Willie Nelson & Family who will co-head opening night with the highly anticipated reunion of the Turnpike Troubadours.

Miranda Lambert performs on Sunday

“Windy City Smokeout truly represents the best in country music, BBQ and beer and being named the Academy of Country Music’s ‘Festival of the Year’ is an incredible honor that we don’t take for granted,” said Warm.

