Wicker Park Fest is back this weekend with live music, arts, fashion

CHICAGO — Wicker Park Fest is back for its 17th year. It runs from Friday through Sunday and features live music and entertainment for all tastes and ages.

Voted Chicago’s “best” street fest, it reflects Wicker Park’s rich music and cultural heritage, with over 20 bands and over 60 vendors.

Above all, organizers said Wicker Park Fest is a music-first festival and always attracts some of the summer’s most sought-after acts. Bands this year include the American punk rock band Masked Intruder, ’90s indie rock pioneers Archers Of Loaf, and Chicago’s Smoking Popes.

Ric Wilson is also set to perform with his party-ready hip-hop with an intelligent twist. He is a product of Young Chicago Authors, the same creative writing program as Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa and Jamila Woods.

Wicker Park Fest features a colorful mix of neighborhood restaurants, boutiques and artisans. A $10 gate donation benefits the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, a local non-profit specializing in small business assistance.

Bands featured in this segment:

Smoking Popes

Rick Wilson

TheGr8Thinkaz